Good Samaritans help stabbing victim in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police and paramedics were seen in the area of 111 Avenue and Kingsway on Friday afternoon after a man was stabbed, according to a Good Samaritan at the scene.

Dorian St. Jules said he was driving with his wife and her uncle when he saw a commotion and a bike laying down near the intersection. He assumed someone was hit by a car but then someone ran up to his vehicle and told him somebody had been stabbed.

“When he was by my vehicle, I saw a bunch of blood all over the place and then my wife said, ‘Just wait for EMS,'” he said.

“At first he (the victim) sat on the bench… He was holding his neck… and then the other guys that were here and actually saw what happened, they were the ones that stopped me.”

Story continues below advertisement

St. Jules said he called 911 and told another Good Samaritan who was helping the victim to use a clean diaper from his vehicle to apply pressure on the man’s neck.

“Buddy lost colour, he was like white,” he said, adding that about 15 police officer showed up after and the man was rushed to hospital.

“Everybody’s pretty worried about the guy. Hopefully he makes it through,” he said. “If it wasn’t for my wife’s uncle and the other guy, he might have been dead.”

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said the victim is a 34-year-old man and that while he was seriously injured, he is expected to survive the stabbing.

They said officers initially responded to a call about an “altercation involving a bicycle” that resulted in someone being stabbed.

Police said a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.