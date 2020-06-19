Edmonton police search for suspects in connection with drive-by shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have identified two vehicles they believe were involved in a drive-by shooting in the city’s north end last month.

On May 26 at about 8:47 a.m., a black Hyundai Elantra and a dark-coloured Hyundai Sonata reportedly stopped next to one another at the intersection of 125 Street and 110 Avenue.

Occupants of the vehicles got into a verbal exchange, according to police investigators.

READ MORE: Drive-by shooting being investigated in Beaumont

The Elantra then reportedly drove away westbound on 110 Avenue with the Sonata following following closely behind. Residents in the area told police they heard gunshots in the area of 127 Street and 110 Avenue.

There have been no reported injuries connected to the shooting, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police probe possible drive-by shooting after man, woman show up to Edmonton hospital with injuries

Police are releasing photos and video of the two vehicles with the hope that someone will recognize them and provide police with information.

Residents who had active dashcam or security footage in the area at the time are also being encouraged to contact police.

1:26 Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree Police make major arrest in catalytic converter crime spree