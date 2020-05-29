Man wanted on warrants for attempted murder, robbery after March Edmonton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for 31-year-old Joshua Bambush, who is wanted in connection to a shooting in March.

He is wanted on province-wide warrants for attempted murder, robbery with a firearm and assault causing bodily harm. He is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, EPS said Friday.

On Wednesday, March 11, just after midnight, police were called to a home near 112 Avenue and 86 Street to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified Bambush as a suspect in this investigation, EPS said in a news release May 29.

Bambush is described as 5’4″ tall and approximately 180 lbs. He wears glasses at times and has two distinctive tattoos; one above his right eye and one below his left eye, police said.

Investigators believe Bambush may be in the Edmonton area and are releasing his photo in an attempt to find him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should not to approach him, but should instead immediately call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.