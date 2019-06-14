Police probe possible drive-by shooting after man, woman show up to Edmonton hospital with injuries

Police are investigating whether a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who showed up at an Edmonton hospital early Friday morning were the victims of a drive-by shooting.

According to an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, the man and woman showed up at an undisclosed hospital with “what appeared to be gunshot wounds.” The EPS’ Cheryl Voordenhout said their injuries were non-life-threatening, however.

“It was reported that the male and female were victims of a drive-by shooting that occurred in the area of 50 Street and 34 Avenue,” she said. “Police are investigating.”

Voordenhout said officers were dispatched to a hospital at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday when the man and woman turned up there.