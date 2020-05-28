Drive-by shooting being investigated in Beaumont

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Beaumont say the second shooting in as many weeks in the small city south of Edmonton is not linked to the first.

On May 27, police were called at around 7:45 p.m. to a report of a drive-by shooting outside a home in the Montrose Estates area.

Police were told a vehicle from Edmonton was travelling to Beaumont when the driver noticed a suspicious grey vehicle as they entered city limits.

The grey vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle as they pulled up to a house and shots were fired before the suspect vehicle drove off.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP from Beaumont and Leduc, as well as Edmonton Police Air One, searched the area for the vehicle and found it abandoned in the Leduc County area.

Police do not believe this is a random incident, but have no suspects in custody as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online.

Another shooting occurred in Beaumont on May 13. Police said the shooter didn’t mean any harm when bullets pierced six homes in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.