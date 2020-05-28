Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Drive-by shooting being investigated in Beaumont

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 28, 2020 4:53 pm
Police were called in Beaumont earlier this week after a drive-by shooting in the Montrose Estates neighbourhood.
Police were called in Beaumont earlier this week after a drive-by shooting in the Montrose Estates neighbourhood. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

RCMP in Beaumont say the second shooting in as many weeks in the small city south of Edmonton is not linked to the first.

On May 27, police were called at around 7:45 p.m. to a report of a drive-by shooting outside a home in the Montrose Estates area.

Police were told a vehicle from Edmonton was travelling to Beaumont when the driver noticed a suspicious grey vehicle as they entered city limits.

READ MORE: Beaumont residents concerned after gunshots leave bulletholes in their homes, RCMP say shooter meant no harm

The grey vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle as they pulled up to a house and shots were fired before the suspect vehicle drove off.

No injuries were reported.

RCMP from Beaumont and Leduc, as well as Edmonton Police Air One, searched the area for the vehicle and found it abandoned in the Leduc County area.

Story continues below advertisement
Homes in Beaumont hit with bullets
Homes in Beaumont hit with bullets

Police do not believe this is a random incident, but have no suspects in custody as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online.

Another shooting occurred in Beaumont on May 13. Police said the shooter didn’t mean any harm when bullets pierced six homes in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAlberta crimeBeaumontDrive-by ShootingBeaumont RCMPBeaumont crimeBeaumont drive-by shootingBeaumont shootingMontrose EstatesShooting in Beaumont
Flyers
More weekly flyers