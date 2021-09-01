Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan cattle owners face animal cruelty charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 4:50 pm
File photo. The Animal Protection Service says three people have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress.
File photo. The Animal Protection Service says three people have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. Global News / Saskatoon

Three cattle owners face animal cruelty charges nearly 18 months after 107 animals were seized from a farm near Love in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress.

Read more: Kelowna man, 21, receives conditional sentence for torturing, killing hamsters

One of the owners faces two added Criminal Code charges of allegedly neglecting to provide suitable food, water and shelter, and of causing pain and suffering.

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020.

If the owners are found guilty, possible penalties include a $25,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a restriction on owning animals for a specified period.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Humane Society pleased to hear puppy mill topic broached in federal campaign

Don Ferguson, executive director of the protection service, says enough evidence — including detailed forensic veterinary work — is required to ensure charges are laid under the appropriate section of the act.

“We are at the mercy of how long those tests take,” he said. “In most of our cases, it’s anywhere from six to nine months.”

Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black are to appear in court in Nipawin, Sask., on Sept. 15.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: O’Toole pledges to ban puppy mills, combat animal abuse' Canada election: O’Toole pledges to ban puppy mills, combat animal abuse
Canada election: O’Toole pledges to ban puppy mills, combat animal abuse
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagAgriculture tagJustice tagAnimal Cruelty tagLove tagCattle tagAnimal Protection Services of Saskatchewan tagLove Saskatchewan tagAnimal Protection Service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers