Politics

Greens pick candidate turfed by NDP in last federal campaign over Israel tweets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 4:00 pm
Rana Zaman, seen in this file photo, has been nominated as a Green candidate in Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
Rana Zaman, seen in this file photo, has been nominated as a Green candidate in Nova Scotia. File/Global News

The federal Greens have nominated a candidate in Nova Scotia who was turfed by the NDP in the last national campaign after a tweet surfaced in which she had compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

Rana Zaman tweeted today she is the official candidate for the Green party in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, the riding where she was dropped by the NDP after her remarks emerged in the lead-up to the 2019 campaign.

Read more: Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission formally rescinds award presented to Rana Zaman

Zaman, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, was criticized for online posts criticizing Israel’s armed forces for shooting Palestinian protesters.

One of the posts compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to Nazi Germany’s actions in Europe during the Holocaust.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has already been a sore spot for the Greens, with New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin crossing the floor to the Liberals after warning of Israeli “apartheid” in a tweet and criticizing leader Annamie Paul’s more traditional stance on the region as “totally inadequate.”

Trending Stories

Read more: NDP part ways with Dartmouth-Cole Harbour candidate over ‘recently surfaced tweets’

Zaman apologized after the comments emerged, saying in a tweet she realized that her comments were “inappropriate, hurtful and sadly may be perceived as anti-Semitic.”

Reached by telephone today, Zaman declined to comment, saying a statement was being prepared.

Click to play video: 'N.S. NDP candidate speaks out about hateful comments' N.S. NDP candidate speaks out about hateful comments
N.S. NDP candidate speaks out about hateful comments – May 7, 2019

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021

© 2021 The Canadian Press
