NDP part ways with Dartmouth-Cole Harbour candidate over ‘recently surfaced tweets’

Social activist Rana Zaman will no longer represent the NDP in the upcoming federal election after some of her old tweets recently resurfaced.

In a statement, NDP spokesperson Melissa Bruno said the party deemed the language used in the tweets “unacceptable.”

“We expect our candidates to engage on important issues respectfully,” part of the statement reads.

“We will begin the work of setting up a new nomination process to nominate a candidate in the riding so that the people of Dartmouth-Cole Harbour can vote for an NDP MP who will put their needs first.”

Zaman was chosen as the candidate for Darthmouth-Cole Harbour back in May. At the time, the NDP described her as “a dedicated social activist” who has lived in Dartmouth with her husband and three children for more than 35 years.

She was also a provincial candidate for the NDP in 2007.

Zaman declined to comment on the party’s decision, but in a social media post said it was based off “words” used in tweets about Palestine and Israel.

“My attempt failed to get engagement to start a conversation a year ago but thanks to interested parties is successful today!” Zaman tweeted.

“Activism has its price, I’m willing to pay.”

The NDP did not comment on the contents of the recently-surfaced tweets.