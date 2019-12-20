Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission formally rescinds award presented to Rana Zaman

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission has formally rescinded an award it presented only 10 days ago to social activist Rana Zaman.

Zaman has lived in Dartmouth for more than 35 years.

The organization said that the selection committee of volunteers who award the Human Rights Award made its decision based on the information contained in a nomination package.

They said the package demonstrated Zaman’s “outstanding volunteer work at the grassroots level.”

“The committee was unaware of public statements made by Ms. Zaman that were directly contrary to the principles of the award,” the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission said in a press release.

There is no direct reference to the public comments the human rights commision is citing, but Zaman was previously removed as a federal NDP candidate in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour for what she described as “words” used in tweets about Palestine and Israel.

