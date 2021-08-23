Menu

Crime

Man arrested after person reportedly chased, stabbed in downtown London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2021 3:15 pm
Police lights
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police. A 32-year-old London man was charged. File / Global News

London, Ont., police say a man had been charged after a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Police say around 3:45 p.m., officers responded after a person was reportedly chased and stabbed by a man in the area of Queens Avenue and Wellington Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested in the area of King and Richmond streets. Police say two knives were recovered.

Trending Stories

A 32-year-old London man was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appeared in court Sunday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

