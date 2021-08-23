Man arrested after person reportedly chased, stabbed in downtown London, Ont.

London, Ont., police say a man had been charged after a stabbing Saturday afternoon.
Police say around 3:45 p.m., officers responded after a person was reportedly chased and stabbed by a man in the area of Queens Avenue and Wellington Street.
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Around 6:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested in the area of King and Richmond streets. Police say two knives were recovered.
A 32-year-old London man was charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.
He appeared in court Sunday.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
