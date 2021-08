A man who murdered a Montreal teenager back in 2006 is pushing for an early release from prison. Sebastian Simon was sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 25 years after being convicted of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of 17-year-old Brigitte Serre 15 years ago. As Dan Spector reports, he is attempting to use the “faint hope clause” to get early access to parole.