Woodstock, Ont., man charged after alleged sexual assault in park

Woodstock, Ont., police say a man is facing charges after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in a local park.
Officials say around 9 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was approached by a stranger in Roth Park near Dundas and Kent streets.
The man reportedly made sexual advances on the woman and reportedly choked her.
Police were contacted and the man was arrested around 10:45 p.m.
Trending Stories
A 25-year-old Woodstock man is facing sexual assault and criminal harassment charges and police say he is being held in custody.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments