Crime

Woodstock, Ont., man charged after alleged sexual assault in park

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2021 11:23 am
A 25-year-old Woodstock man is facing sexual assault and criminal harassment charges.
Woodstock, Ont., police say a man is facing charges after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in a local park.

Officials say around 9 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was approached by a stranger in Roth Park near Dundas and Kent streets.

Read more: Woodstock Police release sketch of sex assault suspect

The man reportedly made sexual advances on the woman and reportedly choked her.

Police were contacted and the man was arrested around 10:45 p.m.

A 25-year-old Woodstock man is facing sexual assault and criminal harassment charges and police say he is being held in custody.

Read more: Woodstock, Ont. police lay charges after man hurt in Standard Tube Park altercation

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

