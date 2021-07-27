Menu

Crime

Woodstock, Ont. police lay charges after man hurt in Standard Tube Park altercation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 27, 2021 11:58 am
FILE: A police siren is shown. View image in full screen
FILE: A police siren is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

Police in Woodstock, Ont., have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with an incident on July 23 near a hiking area that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a “collision with an altercation” by Standard Tube Park at Dundas Street near 11th Line just before 10 a.m. last Friday.

Police tell Global News that there was a crash that lead to a physical altercation. A man was taken to hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and later released.

A suspect was located in the area soon after the victim was found, police say, and now faces six charges including four drug-related charges tied to hydromorphone and fentanyl as well as charges of failing to comply with release order and failing to comply with a probation order.

“Police seized over $3,000 Canadian, weapons and drug paraphernalia,” Woodstock police add.

The investigation is ongoing.

