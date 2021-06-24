Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woodstock, Ont. man charged with sexual assault

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 24, 2021 7:33 am
Woodstock, Ont. man charged with sexual assault - image
File Photo

A 24-year-old man is facing charges following reports of an incident with two women in downtown Woodstock.

Police say they received reports about a male suspect who had sexually assaulted and criminally harassed two women in the downtown area of Dundas Street around 8 a.m. on June 12.

One of the victims observed the same man approach them again in the area of Southside Park just over an hour later.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont. man, 47, charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girl: police

Police have charged a 24-year-old Woodstock man with two counts of criminal harassment, and one count of sexual assault.

Few other details about the investigation have been released.

The accused has a court appearance next month.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOntario tagPolice tagLondon tagOPP tagWoodstock tagWoodstock police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers