Woodstock, Ont. man charged with sexual assault

A 24-year-old man is facing charges following reports of an incident with two women in downtown Woodstock.

Police say they received reports about a male suspect who had sexually assaulted and criminally harassed two women in the downtown area of Dundas Street around 8 a.m. on June 12.

One of the victims observed the same man approach them again in the area of Southside Park just over an hour later.

Police have charged a 24-year-old Woodstock man with two counts of criminal harassment, and one count of sexual assault.

Few other details about the investigation have been released.

The accused has a court appearance next month.

