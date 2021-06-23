London, Ont. man, 47, charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girl: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police have charged a 47-year-old man with several offences after police say a teenaged girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted last summer by a man she met online.

Police allege the accused began communicating with the girl over the summer last year through Snapchat, using the handle “Scottyboyy2002” and portraying himself to be a 14-year-old boy.

The two agreed to meet at an unspecified shopping plaza at some point over the summer, and on the day of the planned meeting, police say the girl was approached by a male driver who told her to get into his vehicle, threatening to harm her if she didn’t.

She was then driven to another location where it’s alleged she was sexually assaulted by the man, police said.

Police say they launched their investigation in March after they were notified of what happened, and a suspect was later identified.

The accused, identified as David G. Nicol, 47, of London, was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple offences.

He faces charges including kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, forcible confinement, telecommunication with person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences, and invitation to sexual touching under 16, police said.

The accused is set to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

“The London Police Service would like to take this opportunity to remind parents and guardians to talk to their children about communicating with strangers online,” police said in a statement.

“Further resources to help keep your family safe online can be located on our website.”

