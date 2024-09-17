Alberta man sentenced to 6 years in prison for sharing terrorism videos on TikTok

A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars.
Zakarya Rida Hussein was sentenced during a court appearance on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one of four terrorism-related charges.
Hussein admitted that he owned social media accounts that posted ISIS recruitment videos and propaganda.
Get breaking National news
He also admitted to sharing a bomb-making video online.
The man was arrested in June 2023 after a joint investigation led by the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.
Hussein will need to submit DNA results and will be under lifetime ban from owning firearms after he’s released.
- RCMP issue ‘dangerous person alert’ over 2 armed men in central Alberta
- Human remains found, man charged with murder in killing of missing teen: Halifax police
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Feds share details of ‘freak offs,’ AR-15s, baby oil
- Suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt faces federal gun charges
Comments