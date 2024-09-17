Alberta man sentenced to 6 years in prison for sharing terrorism videos on TikTok

See more sharing options

A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was sentenced during a court appearance on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one of four terrorism-related charges.

Hussein admitted that he owned social media accounts that posted ISIS recruitment videos and propaganda.

He also admitted to sharing a bomb-making video online.

The man was arrested in June 2023 after a joint investigation led by the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.

Hussein will need to submit DNA results and will be under lifetime ban from owning firearms after he’s released.