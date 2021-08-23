Trio charged after London, Ont., parking lot fight led to weapons investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three men from London, Ont., have been charged after an incident early Sunday morning.

Police say around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road.

It was reported that a group of people were fighting in a parking lot and that a firearm had been discharged.

Police say a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and there were no reports of anyone having been struck by a bullet.

Officers found a vehicle with three men inside. Police say two of them were arrested and a third fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

Police say they also recovered a firearm.

Three London men, aged 19, 20 and 23, faced several weapon-related charges.

The trio appeared in court on Sunday and were remanded into custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).