Crime

Trio charged after London, Ont., parking lot fight led to weapons investigation

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 23, 2021 1:42 pm
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Three men from London, Ont., have been charged after an incident early Sunday morning.

Police say around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road.

It was reported that a group of people were fighting in a parking lot and that a firearm had been discharged.

Read more: SIU investigates shooting involving London police officer

Police say a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and there were no reports of anyone having been struck by a bullet.

Officers found a vehicle with three men inside. Police say two of them were arrested and a third fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

Police say they also recovered a firearm.

Read more: Southwest London business hit with bullets Friday

Three London men, aged 19, 20 and 23, faced several weapon-related charges.

The trio appeared in court on Sunday and were remanded into custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

