The progression of COVID 19 slows down in Quebec: 463 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The progress of the new wave of COVID-19 appears to have slowed in Quebec, at least for now.

According to data from the Ministry of Health released on Sunday, Quebec is reporting 463 new cases of COVID-19, 100 less than the day before. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of cases now stands at 384,844.

The average for the past seven days is 451.

Santé-Québec indicates that 68% of new cases have not been vaccinated or received a first dose less than 14 days ago. As for the percentage of new cases having received a second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago, it is 17%.

Read more: Quebec reports 563 new cases of COVID 19 on its territory

Authorities are not reporting any new deaths. The death toll remains at 11,279 dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Santé-Québec has not released data forhospitalizations.

Friday, there were 87 hospitalizations. Among of these patients, 30 were treated in intensive care.

The number of active outbreaks increased slightly from 189 to 190.

These data are based on 15,952 analyzes. The positivity rate continues to be worrisome, falling from 2.9% to 3.3%.

Vaccination has declined: 38,086 doses, including 32,022 second doses, have been administered in the province since the previous report, for a total of more than 12.1 million doses. According to Santé-Québec, 76% of Quebecers aged 12 and over have been adequately vaccinated.

1:38 Why climbing COVID-19 cases impact you — whether you’re vaccinated or not Why climbing COVID-19 cases impact you — whether you’re vaccinated or not