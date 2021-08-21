Menu

Canada

Quebec reports 563 new cases of COVID 19 on its territory

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2021 7:11 pm
A poster at a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic. View image in full screen
A poster at a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

MONTREAL _ Like other Canadian provinces, the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of slowing down in Quebec.

According to data from the Ministry of Health released on Saturday, Quebec is reporting 563 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Since the start of the pandemic, the number of cases now stands at 384,381.

The average for the past seven days is 431.

Santé-Québec indicates that 67% of new cases have not been vaccinated or received a first dose less than 14 days ago. As for the percentage of new cases having received a second dose more than seven days ago, it is 16%.

Read more: Rates of ICU admission, hospitalization from COVID-19 surging across Canada: Tam

Authorities are not reporting any new deaths. The death toll remains at 11,279 dead.

Santé-Québec has not released data for hospitalizations.

Friday, there were 87 hospitalizations.

Among of these patients, 30 were treated in intensive care.

The Minister of Health Christian Dubé wrote on his Twitter account that the authorities continued “to monitor very closely new hospitalizations in all age categories”.

These data are based on 18,339 analyzes. The positivity rate fell from 2.6% to 2.9%.

On the vaccination side, 46,206 doses, including 37,949 second doses, have been administered in the province since the previous report, for a total of more than 12 million doses. According to Santé-Québec, three out of four Quebecers aged 12 and over have been adequately vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic measures expand across Interior Health region' Pandemic measures expand across Interior Health region
Pandemic measures expand across Interior Health region
© 2021 The Canadian Press
