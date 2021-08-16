COVID-19: Middlesex London 58 new cases 1 death since Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

As of Monday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) added 58 more COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries since the last update on Friday.



The MLHU said of the 58 new cases, 20 were reported on Saturday, 21 on Sunday, and 17 on Monday.

One more death has also been reported on Saturday, a woman in her 60s who is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

That brings the total number of cases to 12,974 with 115 active cases, 12,627 recoveries and 232 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Of all the cases reported since July 5, the health unit says 64 per cent involved people who were entirely unvaccinated, while 11.5 per cent involved people who were fully vaccinated.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases has increased by 16 since Friday to 3,679. Of the 16 new cases 15 are the Delta variant and one is the Gamma variant.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,381 cases of the Alpha variant

171 cases of the Delta variant

121 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant, first identified

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,726 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 382 have been in Middlesex Centre and 336 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

For the remainder of the cases, 182 are in Thames Centre, 77 in Lucan Biddulph, 58 in Southwest Middlesex, 55 in North Middlesex, 15 in Adelaide Metcalfe, six in Newbury, and 137 are pending location.

Story continues below advertisement

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

Fewer than five LHSC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting one case involving a patient or resident at Parkwood Institute’s Mental Health Care Building. It is not associated with an outbreak.



Institutional outbreaks

The MLHU has declared a new outbreak on the first floor of Grand Wood Park retirement home on Aug. 13.

The MLHU says an outbreak declared July 30 at Pond Mills Children’s Centre has since been declared over.

Story continues below advertisement

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a London, Ont., restaurant after 15 patrons tested positive.

The health unit says they were notified of three cases associated with Delilah’s, located at 209 John St., on Friday.

The MLHU was notified of 12 more cases on Saturday.

Investigators with the health unit say several people attended a gathering together at a private residence during the time they also attended the restaurant while infectious.

2:22 Concerns about holding federal election during 4th wave Concerns about holding federal election during 4th wave

Vaccinations and testing

Among residents age 12 and older, 81.4 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 69.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the MLHU, all deaths reported in the region since July 1 involved people who were entirely unvaccinated.

Only one fully vaccinated individual has been hospitalized since July 1, or 7.7 per cent of all hospitalizations since July 5.

Of all cases reported since July 5, 11.8 per cent (or 43 cases) involve people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.3 per cent for the week of Aug. 1, down from 1.4 per cent for the week of July 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 526 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fifth straight day that case counts are above 500. The provincial case total now stands at 556,087.

Of the 526 new cases recorded, the data showed 353 were unvaccinated people, 60 were partially vaccinated people and 113 were full vaccinated people.

According to Monday’s report, 128 cases were recorded in Toronto, 83 in Peel Region, 66 in York Region, 52 in Hamilton, and 46 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,418 as no new deaths have been recorded since Saturday.

There are more than 9.5 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 73.5 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 81.5 per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported 12 COVID-19 cases since Friday and 11 recoveries for a total of 4,025 cases with 28 active, 3,913 recoveries and 84 deaths as of Monday.

Of the 28 active cases, eight are in St. Thomas, seven are in Woodstock, six are in Aylmer and the rest of the cases are in communities with two cases or less. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH.



The number of variant of concern cases climbed by 16 to 940, with 769 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 118 the Delta (an increase of one) and 53 the Beta.



There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 1, unchanged from the week of July 25.

As of Aug. 15, SWPH says 80.4 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.7 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

People can also add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List.

Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Should Ontario introduce a vaccine passport? Should Ontario introduce a vaccine passport?

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported nine cases on Friday for a total of 3,656 cases with 14 active, 3,574 recoveries and 68 deaths.

The most recent death, involving someone in their 70s, was reported on July 26.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases increased by one for a total of 690.



According to Bluewater Health, there are currently two patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.34 per cent for the week of Aug. 1, down from 0.82 per cent for the week of July 25.

Story continues below advertisement

LPH said Friday that due to a delay in reporting, its vaccination data update is being “postponed.” Among those 12 and older, LPH says 76.4 per cent have had at least one dose while 69.5 per cent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.



Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.



Story continues below advertisement

Numbers for Huron Perth Public Health will be updated shortly

— with files from Matthew Trevithick, Jacquelyn LeBel, Kelly Wang, Jessica Patton, and Gabby Rodrigues