Canada adds 2,140 new COVID-19 cases as 4th wave begins

Canada added 2,140 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Friday despite a high level of vaccination — marking the beginning of a fourth wave of the pandemic, according to Canada’s top public health official.

Canada’s cases are up from 226 a little over two weeks ago, during the July 24-25 weekend, an increase of 846 per cent.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, said Thursday that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is now underway in the country as 13,000 active cases were reported, more than double from two weeks ago.

More than 1,500 cases are being reported daily, the majority of them in people between 20 and 29 years old, according to Tam.

An average of 511 people are being treated in hospitals every day, Tam said, which is up 12 per cent from last week.

There are currently 206 people in ICU for COVID-19, Tam said, a number that has stabilized.

Canada also averages around seven deaths per week, a low number after close to 82 per cent of Canadians have been partially vaccinated and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario reported 513 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the first time the province has seen over 500 cases in nearly a month.

Of the new cases recorded, 360 were among unvaccinated people and 56 were partially vaccinated. No new deaths were recorded.

Quebec reported 369 new cases and no new deaths, as the number of hospitalizations rose for a third straight day to 81 after 14 more patients were admitted.

This includes 28 people in intensive care units, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

B.C. reported 513 new cases, one new death and nine hospital admissions to bring that total to 81, with 33 in the ICU after adding four more.

The province also mandated vaccines for those working in long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities. Currently, 82.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 71.6 per cent of eligible residents being fully vaccinated.

Alberta added 550 new cases on Thursday, with 146 people receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital and 36 of those in the ICU, but no new deaths.

Saskatchewan added 141 new cases and two more deaths, and Manitoba added 34 new cases and one death as well.

New Brunswick reported 11 new cases while Nova Scotia added seven and Yukon added two.

— with files from Aaron D’Andrea, Jessica Patton, Kalina Laframboise, Amy Judd, Kirby Bourne and Aya Al-Hakim