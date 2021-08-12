Hospitalizations in Quebec surge as new COVID-19 caseload tops 360

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 369 new cases but no additional deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday amid an uptick in infections.

For the third consecutive day, the number of hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus rose. There are 14 more patients for a total of 81.

This includes 28 people in intensive care units, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

READ MORE: As cases jump, Quebec ready for fourth wave of COVID-19: premier

Since the last report, the immunization rollout saw another 44,137 doses of the vaccine administered in the province. More than 11.6 million shots have been doled in Quebec to date.

When it comes to screening, the most recent information shows 17,494 tests were given Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s caseload has reached 380,407 while the health crisis has killed 11,242 people in the province. The number of recoveries from the virus has topped 366,000.