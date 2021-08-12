SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Hospitalizations in Quebec surge as new COVID-19 caseload tops 360

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Pilot project underway in Quebec to test COVID-19 vaccination passport' Pilot project underway in Quebec to test COVID-19 vaccination passport
The Quebec government has just launched the first pilot project to test its vaccine passport app in a sports bar in Quebec City. The government plans to conduct pilot projects over the next two weeks to help businesses that will be required to check passports test out the new application. Raquel Fletcher reports.

Quebec reported 369 new cases but no additional deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday amid an uptick in infections.

For the third consecutive day, the number of hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus rose. There are 14 more patients for a total of 81.

This includes 28 people in intensive care units, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: As cases jump, Quebec ready for fourth wave of COVID-19: premier

Since the last report, the immunization rollout saw another 44,137 doses of the vaccine administered in the province. More than 11.6 million shots have been doled in Quebec to date.

When it comes to screening, the most recent information shows 17,494 tests were given Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s caseload has reached 380,407 while the health crisis has killed 11,242 people in the province. The number of recoveries from the virus has topped 366,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers