Quebec adds 365 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations keep going up

Quebec reported 365 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday amid an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government is continuing to monitor the rise in pandemic-related indicators closely and he encouraged people to book their vaccination appointments if they haven’t already.

“It is important to continue to get vaccinated to stop this increase,” he wrote on Twitter.

The latest daily tally brings the total case count to 380,038 while recoveries have topped 366,000 since the health crisis began.

One additional fatality related to the novel coronavirus was recorded, bringing the death toll to 11,242.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by five to 67. This includes 22 patients in intensive care units, which represents an increase of four in the past 24 hours.

The vaccination campaign saw another 37,233 doses of the vaccine administered since the last report, bringing the total to more than 11.5 million shots given in Quebec.

Dubé said 11,000 appointments for a first shot of the vaccine were made Tuesday.

“It’s not too late to go get your first dose,” he said. “The clinics are still open and continue to offer first doses. We have the vaccines.”

Meanwhile, health authorities say 18,274 tests were conducted Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.