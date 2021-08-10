SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec officials expected to unveil details for COVID-19 vaccine passport system

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec’ human rights advocates disagree with vaccination passport without public consultation' Quebec’ human rights advocates disagree with vaccination passport without public consultation
Quebec public health officials are bracing for a fourth wave of COVID-19. Last week, the government promised to implement a vaccine passport for people who have received both doses. But as Raquel Fletcher reports, not everyone agrees this is the right way to curb growing COVID-19 case numbers.

With infections on the rise, Quebec’s health minister is expected to lay out the details of the province’s plan for a COVID-19 vaccine passport on Tuesday.

Christian Dubé will be in Montreal, alongside public health and immunization campaign officials, for the highly anticipated update.

The Quebec government has previously said it will implement a passport system to access non-essential services such as bars and restaurants starting in September in the case of outbreaks or in areas where transmission of COVID-19 is high.

READ MORE: Quebec’s vaccine passport receives mixed response

Last week, the premier’s tune changed. François Legault said Quebec appears to be entering a fourth wave of the pandemic and that he doesn’t plan to return to lockdowns.

He tasked Dubé with outlining how the passport system will work and when it will begin.

“It’s still less than what we’re seeing in the United States or other European countries, but we can already talk about the beginning of a fourth wave,” Legault said at the time. “We must be prudent and take decisions.”

— with files from the Canadian Press

