Hospitalizations rise as Quebec reports more than 230 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec recorded 234 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday amid an uptick in cases in the province, bringing the total to 379,673 since the pandemic began.

There are no new fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, but the tally was changed to remove a previously reported death following an investigation. The health crisis has killed 11,241 Quebecers to date.

The number of hospitalizations rose by seven to 62. This includes 18 patients in intensive care, an increase of four compared to the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 41,543 doses administered since the last report. So far, more than 11.5 million shots have been given in the province.

The Health Department says the province has received its final scheduled shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

When it comes to screening, the most recent information available shows 13,325 tests were conducted Sunday.

In Quebec, more than 366,000 recoveries from the virus have been reported to date.

Lottery winners revealed

The province also unveiled the first round of winners of the government’s vaccination lottery.

Jean-Gabriel Mercier-Rancourt from the Montérégie region won $150,000 in the first draw, which took place last Friday.

Quebec is also giving out scholarships to any child over the age of 12 who has received their first shot. Anaïs S. Mc Murray from Montreal and Thomas Langlais from the Montérégie region both took home $10,000.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter the contest. Names will be drawn every Friday throughout the month of August.

Quebecers who are fully vaccinated, meanwhile, are eligible to win the grand prize of $1 million in September. Children who have received both shots can snag a $20,000 scholarship.

The goal of the lottery is to boost vaccination coverage across the province.

—with files from The Canadian Press