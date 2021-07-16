Quebec officials to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout on Friday morning as the pandemic’s grip loosens on the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be joined by Finance Minister Eric Girard and Daniel Paré, head of the immunization campaign, for the news conference at 11:30 a.m. in Montreal.

The update comes as the government has ramped up vaccination efforts ahead of fall. As of Thursday, the interval between doses has been halved from eight weeks to four for children aged 12 to 17. All eligible Quebecers are now able to bump up their booster shot.

Last week, the province also announced the introduction of a novel coronavirus vaccination passport system for September.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the plan, the passports will only be used if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases or an outbreak. In that case, people will have to prove they are adequately vaccinated to access certain non-essential services such as gyms, bars and restaurants.

The goal is to prevent a fresh wave of lockdown measures when students return to class and cold weather sets in, but officials have not yet given details about how the passport system will work.

1:46 Canada looking at vaccine ‘passports’ for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects Canada looking at vaccine ‘passports’ for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects