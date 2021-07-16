SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec officials to provide update on COVID-19 vaccination campaign

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 9:26 am
A woman arrives at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman arrives at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout on Friday morning as the pandemic’s grip loosens on the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will be joined by Finance Minister Eric Girard and Daniel Paré, head of the immunization campaign, for the news conference at 11:30 a.m. in Montreal.

The update comes as the government has ramped up vaccination efforts ahead of fall. As of Thursday, the interval between doses has been halved from eight weeks to four for children aged 12 to 17. All eligible Quebecers are now able to bump up their booster shot.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine tracker — How many Canadians are vaccinated?

Last week, the province also announced the introduction of a novel coronavirus vaccination passport system for September.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Under the plan, the passports will only be used if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases or an outbreak. In that case, people will have to prove they are adequately vaccinated to access certain non-essential services such as gyms, bars and restaurants.

The goal is to prevent a fresh wave of lockdown measures when students return to class and cold weather sets in, but officials have not yet given details about how the passport system will work.

Click to play video: 'Canada looking at vaccine ‘passports’ for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects' Canada looking at vaccine ‘passports’ for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects
Canada looking at vaccine ‘passports’ for international travel, up to provinces for domestic aspects
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID-19 Vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers