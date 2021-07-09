COVID-19: Quebec businesses want vaccine passport system to be simple, not a burden

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal business owners are welcoming the government’s vaccine-passport system but say this new way of proceeding should be even easier for entrepreneurs who are already struggling through the pandemic.

The province has taken the lead in Canada on this issue, stating that in September, it will require people to prove they are vaccinated to access non-essential services in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high in certain areas.

The planned health order, according to Francis Bérubé, policy analyst for the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, demonstrates the government is serious about keeping the economy open if cases grow.

The administration has yet to provide details on how the system will operate, and Bérubé says he expects to be consulted before it is implemented so he can offer advice on how to reduce the burden on businesses.

The government’s concept, according to Gabriel Hardy, Quebec spokesman for the Fitness Business Council of Canada, is good news for the gym industry because the passport system will allow gyms to operate in the event of a potential fourth wave.

Although, since businesses are currently managing a large number of COVID-19 health orders, Bérubé believes the proof-of-vaccination system must be simple and straightforward.

