SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

COVID-19: Quebec businesses want vaccine passport system to be simple, not a burden

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2021 3:23 pm
A QR code is seen on a smartphone at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Montreal. The Quebec government will be sending a personalized QR code to all vaccinated Quebecers. View image in full screen
A QR code is seen on a smartphone at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Montreal. The Quebec government will be sending a personalized QR code to all vaccinated Quebecers. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Montreal business owners are welcoming the government’s vaccine-passport system but say this new way of proceeding should be even easier for entrepreneurs who are already struggling through the pandemic.

The province has taken the lead in Canada on this issue, stating that in September, it will require people to prove they are vaccinated to access non-essential services in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high in certain areas.

The planned health order, according to Francis Bérubé, policy analyst for the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, demonstrates the government is serious about keeping the economy open if cases grow.

The administration has yet to provide details on how the system will operate, and Bérubé says he expects to be consulted before it is implemented so he can offer advice on how to reduce the burden on businesses.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September

The government’s concept, according to Gabriel Hardy, Quebec spokesman for the Fitness Business Council of Canada, is good news for the gym industry because the passport system will allow gyms to operate in the event of a potential fourth wave.

Although, since businesses are currently managing a large number of COVID-19 health orders, Bérubé believes the proof-of-vaccination system must be simple and straightforward.

Click to play video: 'Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September' Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September
Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport system by September
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tagvaccine passports tagQuebec Businesses tagQuebec vaccine passports tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers