Health

Quebec to roll out COVID-19 vaccination passport system by September

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 1:27 pm
People wear face masks as they walk by a sign at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, July 4, 2021. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they walk by a sign at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec will implement a so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passport” system in order to keep the pandemic under control and prevent another lockdown this fall, the province’s health minister announced Thursday.

“We have to prepare for autumn,” Christian Dubé told reporters in Montreal.

The passport will only be used if the epidemiological situation warrants it, he added. The goal is to stave off a spike in novel coronavirus cases and keep another wave of restrictions off the table when schools reopen and the cold weather sets in.

READ MORE: Quebec to drop capacity limits for stores, relax social distancing rules

Dubé stressed that vaccination has provided an alternative to imposing restrictions to keep the virus at bay. It also alleviates pressure on the hospital network.

“We have found an alternative to generalized confinement,” he said.

Not getting vaccinated is a choice, he added, but that could mean not getting access to certain non-essential services if outbreaks occur after Sept. 1. The passport will only come into effect on that date, when everyone has had a chance to get both shots of the vaccine.

Doses are also widely available and the province is in a good position to boost its vaccination coverage this summer, according to Dubé.

“I am inviting Quebecers to get their second dose now,” he said.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Will you need a vaccine passport the next time you fly? Travel expert explains new restrictions' Will you need a vaccine passport the next time you fly? Travel expert explains new restrictions
