COVID-19 outbreak declared at London, Ont., restaurant, linked to 15 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a London, Ont., restaurant after 15 patrons tested positive.

The health unit says they were notified of three cases associated with Delilah’s, located at 209 John Street, on Friday.

The MLHU was notified of 12 more cases on Saturday.

Investigators with the health unit say several people attended a gathering together at a private residence during the time they also attended the restaurant while infectious.

Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU, says the 15 people are a “younger age group” who used both the patio and the inside of the restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

He also says seven of the 15 people were fully immunized.

“We know that it raises concerns when the health unit declares a COVID-19 outbreak, especially at a restaurant, but we are starting to see cases and outbreaks increase in our region, including cases in individuals who are vaccinated,” said Summers.

Read more: Patron of downtown London restaurant diagnosed with coronavirus

“Even though patios and restaurants are open and indoor dining is permitted, we must not let our guard down.”

The MLHU is advising anyone who went to Delilah’s between August 5 and 7 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they notice any.