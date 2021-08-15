Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at London, Ont., restaurant, linked to 15 cases

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 15, 2021 1:09 pm
Delilah's, located at 209 John Street in London, Ont. View image in full screen
Delilah's, located at 209 John Street in London, Ont. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a London, Ont., restaurant after 15 patrons tested positive.

The health unit says they were notified of three cases associated with Delilah’s, located at 209 John Street, on Friday.

The MLHU was notified of 12 more cases on Saturday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at The Shish Shawarma & Grill in south London, Ont.

Investigators with the health unit say several people attended a gathering together at a private residence during the time they also attended the restaurant while infectious.

Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU, says the 15 people are a “younger age group” who used both the patio and the inside of the restaurant.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He also says seven of the 15 people were fully immunized.

“We know that it raises concerns when the health unit declares a COVID-19 outbreak, especially at a restaurant, but we are starting to see cases and outbreaks increase in our region, including cases in individuals who are vaccinated,” said Summers.

Read more: Patron of downtown London restaurant diagnosed with coronavirus

“Even though patios and restaurants are open and indoor dining is permitted, we must not let our guard down.”

The MLHU is advising anyone who went to Delilah’s between August 5 and 7 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they notice any.

Click to play video: 'Second West Island pub reports COVID-19 outbreak' Second West Island pub reports COVID-19 outbreak
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagLondon tagCOVID-19 Outbreak tagRestaurant tagdelilah's tagCOVID-19 outbreak London Delilah's tagCOVID-19 outbreak restaurant tagLondon Delilah's tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers