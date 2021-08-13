SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
London Live with Mike Stubbs
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

MLHU rescinds COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 11-year-olds born in 2009

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 13, 2021 1:57 pm
The North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic in London, Ont., on March 17, 2021. View image in full screen
The North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic in London, Ont., on March 17, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has reversed course less than 24 hours after announcing that it would be extending COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all children born in 2009 and not only those who’ve already turned 12.

In a tweet posted just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the health unit said that it would “not be extending COVID-19 vaccination to those who are not yet 12 years old.” The health unit added that more information would be “coming soon.”

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids coming by end of year: Pfizer

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie tweeted that the provincial government had requested that the health unit roll back the expanded eligibility “due to lack of Health Canada approval.”

Click to play video: 'Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids' Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids
Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids

Lambton Public Health has been vaccinating children turning 12 in 2021 since it expanded eligibility in May.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The MLHU has yet to explain whether 11-year-olds who were vaccinated on Thursday will still be able to get their second dose in four weeks time.

Global News has reached out to the health unit and is awaiting further information.

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagcovid vaccine tagPfizer tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu tag2009 tag11-year-olds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers