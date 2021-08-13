MLHU rescinds COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 11-year-olds born in 2009

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has reversed course less than 24 hours after announcing that it would be extending COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all children born in 2009 and not only those who’ve already turned 12.

In a tweet posted just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the health unit said that it would “not be extending COVID-19 vaccination to those who are not yet 12 years old.” The health unit added that more information would be “coming soon.”

Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie tweeted that the provincial government had requested that the health unit roll back the expanded eligibility “due to lack of Health Canada approval.”

Lambton Public Health has been vaccinating children turning 12 in 2021 since it expanded eligibility in May.

The MLHU has yet to explain whether 11-year-olds who were vaccinated on Thursday will still be able to get their second dose in four weeks time.

Global News has reached out to the health unit and is awaiting further information.

More to come…

Please be advised the #MLHU will NOT be extending COVID-19 vaccination to those who are not yet 12 years old. We have deleted the messages shared on Thursday, August 12 making this announcement, to prevent inaccurate information being shared further. More details coming soon. — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) August 13, 2021

Provincial government requested this be rolled back due to lack of Health Canada approval. — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) August 13, 2021

