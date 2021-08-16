Ontario reports 526 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for 3rd straight day

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 526 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, fifth straight day case counts are above 500. The provincial case total now stands at 556,087.

Of the 526 new cases recorded, the data showed 353 were unvaccinated people,113 were partially vaccinated people and 35 were full vaccinated people.

According to Thursday’s report, 128 cases were recorded in Toronto, 83 in Peel Region, 66 in York Region, 52 in Hamilton, and 46 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,418 as no new deaths have been recorded since Saturday.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 26,033 vaccines (5,947 for a first shot and 20,086 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.5 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 73.5 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 81.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, 542,797 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 321 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,872 — up from the previous day when it was at 3,667 , and is up from Aug. 9 when it was at 2,375. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 469 which is up from yesterday at 440, and is up from last week when it was 283. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 150.

The government said 15,784 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 6,085 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,869,713 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday hit 2.7 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.3per cent.

Ontario reported 108 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 10 from the previous day) with 119 patients in intensive care units (up by three) and 92 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three).

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting.

They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

The most recent data on Monday showed for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 32 were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and six were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, one person was fully vaccinated while 35 were unvaccinated and six were partially vaccinated.

More to come.

