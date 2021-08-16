SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Ontario to require school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics for academic year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario doctors call for school staff to be vaccinated' COVID-19: Ontario doctors call for school staff to be vaccinated
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ontario doctors call for school staff to be vaccinated.

Ontario will run COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools and in nearby locations as the academic year begins.

The government says it’s working with local public health units and publicly funded school boards on the plan.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says health units and boards will be required to host the clinics, which he says will bolster protection against COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario’s back-to-school plan encouraging, but lacks vaccine policy: experts

The clinics are part of a government strategy to reach people who aren’t yet immunized and to offer an accessible option for students, staff and their families to get their shots.

The province says the clinics are expected to run before school starts and in the first few weeks of classes but did not immediately say where any clinics had been scheduled.

Youth aged 12 to 17 have the lowest vaccination rate of eligible age cohorts in Ontario, with 69 per cent having received one dose and 55 per cent fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids' Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids
Doctors fear 4th wave in Canada will hit unvaccinated kids – Aug 8, 2021
