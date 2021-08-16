SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Party leaders tour Canada as first full day of election campaign begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 7:18 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s 44th federal election begins during 4th COVID-19 wave' Canada’s 44th federal election begins during 4th COVID-19 wave
WATCH: Canada's 44th federal election begins during 4th COVID-19 wave.

The first full day of the federal election campaign begins Monday with Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Quebec.

The Liberal leader is set to leave Longueuil, Que., after a 10 a.m. news conference and make his way to Cobourg, Ont., with several stops along the way.

Shortly after Trudeau’s morning announcement, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make one of his own in Toronto — a Liberal stronghold he’s hoping to turn orange.

Read more: Canada’s 2021 federal election is officially a go. Here’s how it will work

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is sticking to Ottawa today, though he has “virtual telephone town halls” with communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario planned for the evening.

But he starts the day with what his team is billing as a “major announcement.”

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon dissolved parliament Sunday morning at Trudeau’s request, and voters head to the polls Sept. 20.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
