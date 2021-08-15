Canada’s 2021 federal election is officially a go. Here’s how it will work

Send this page to someone via email

After months of speculation, the 2021 Canadian federal election is officially on.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Sunday that he spoke with the newly-minted Gov. Gen. Mary Simon earlier in the day and asked her to pull the plug on the minority government he has led since October 2019.

Election Day will be Sept. 20, meaning the campaign will be a tight five weeks long.

Trudeau arrived at Rideau Hall at 10:20 a.m. ET alongside his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien. The family walked over from their home at Rideau Cottage, just a few minutes away from the official residence of the governor general.

He spoke after emerging from roughly 40 minutes inside Rideau Hall, and framed the decision before Canadians now as one that will see vaccination as among the ballot box issues facing voters.

“We believe a government’s most important responsibility is to keep Canadians safe and thriving,” he said, before continuing in French.

“We are experiencing a historic moment and you have something to say about it. You have the right to chose the future of our country, whether it’s to pursue our vaccination efforts or to continue our support programs.”

He also highlighted the party’s promises to create a national childcare plan and said Canadians need to choose how they want to finish the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I need you alongside me in this fight. Because together, we can do so much more than we can apart.”

View image in full screen Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Rideau Hall with wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and children, from left to right, Ella-Grace, Hadrien and Xavier to meet with Governor General Mary Simon on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.

Confirmation of the election comes after weeks of whispers about a looming federal campaign.

Tempers frequently flared in the House of Commons as politicians neared the end of the spring sitting in June, and the government shifted its tone to attack the opposition parties as obstructing its agenda.

That shift supercharged speculation that Trudeau would soon argue the minority situation was untenable, and that he would seek a majority mandate from voters.

He first won a majority in 2015 but was reduced to a minority in 2019, and recent polls suggest he could be nearing majority territory for a fall campaign — but there are a lot of questions still up in the air, in particular about why Trudeau feels the risks of going to the polls during a fourth wave are worthwhile.

Trudeau told journalists gathered at Rideau Hall that in order to make the big changes planned, he wants to seek a new mandate from voters.

“The government and Parliament needs an opportunity to get a mandate from Canadians,” he said.

“As Canadians know, this is a moment where we’re going to be taking decisions that will last not just for the coming months but for the coming decades. Canadians deserve their say.”

Although the government had proposed legislation to amend Canadian election laws for a pandemic campaign, that bill died when Simon granted Trudeau’s request to dissolve Parliament.

That means Canadians will be heading to the polls under the same rules as in previous years.

How this election will look different

While the pandemic election bill had proposed extending the Election over three days to avoid crowding, that will not be the case. Voters will have the same opportunities and methods for voting as they did in the last campaign: mail-in ballot, advance polls, or in-person voting on Election Day.

That said, things will still look different compared to previous years.

Elections Canada bought 18.8 million surgical masks, 577,770 bottles of hand sanitizer, 411,310 face shields, 126,100 plexiglass shields and 40,000 packages of disinfectant wipes earlier this year in preparation for a pandemic election.

As Global News reported in April, it also picked up 16 million pencils — including 3.65 million ‘large-grip’ pencils — so that each one could be thrown away after a single use to avoid spreading the virus.

A spokesperson for the non-partisan agency, which administers federal elections, said they are in “a relatively good position to administer an election under the current legislation, despite the challenges inherent to the pandemic, which is not fully behind us.”

“Over the last year or so, the agency has undertaken extensive readiness activities to adjust to the evolving circumstances of the pandemic and allow voting to take place safely, should an election be called,” said Natasha Gauthier in an email.

In-person voting on either Election Day or advance poll days will likely be the easiest option for most voters, she said, adding all election workers, candidates and candidate representatives will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside polling stations to “lead by example.”

The rules around masks for voters will reflect local public health requirements at the time.

“Public health requirements around mask use are obviously in a period of transition and differ across jurisdictions,” Gauthier added.

“In all instances, Elections Canada would encourage electors to wear masks.”

COVID-19 and the election

Many regions across the country are reporting a sharp spike in cases among the unvaccinated, though only a small percentage of cases are in those who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Trudeau is expected to put the spotlight on his handling of the pandemic, which polls suggest Canadians generally believe he navigated well. Other key issues for voters include climate change, the affordability of daily life, the broader economic future of the country, and the healthcare system.

The COVID-19 pandemic has largely ravaged the latter three, with the federal deficit ballooning and wage support programs wrapping up this fall as the economy tentatively reopens.

But those rising case counts and the potential for a fourth wave of the virus are top of mind for Canadians, according to polling from Ipsos exclusively for Global News.

“They feel at the moment that we are on the precipice of potentially going into more difficult circumstances,” said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, noting 62 per cent also said they believe vaccines will mitigate the impact of any future surge.

“The way I would best describe it is that people right now are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The way I would best describe it is that people right now are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best."

Eighty-one per cent say they fear variants will delay a return to normal, while 69 per cent say they are worried about a potential fourth wave. And as schools reopen across the country, the risk to unvaccinated children remains at the forefront for many given they are not eligible for the shots.

How those concerns may factor in, however, is now in the hands of voters.

