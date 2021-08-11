Liberals, Conservatives won’t say if election candidates have COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Liberal and Conservative parties won’t say if they’ve mandated COVID-19 vaccination among their candidates — or even whether they’re asking them about their vaccination status — as rumours swirl that a snap federal election is coming.

Global News recently reached out to the five main parties to get their stance on the topic as the country continues its fight against the pandemic, and as calls grow to require vaccination for a growing number of non-essential activities and professions.

All parties were sent the same list of questions: are they requiring vaccination for candidates, are they verifying candidates’ vaccination status, how many of their candidates are unvaccinated, and will they advise unvaccinated candidates to avoid certain activities like indoor, unmasked gatherings.

2:08 Growing debate over mandating COVID-19 vaccines in Canada Growing debate over mandating COVID-19 vaccines in Canada

A spokesperson for the Liberal Party of Canada didn’t answer questions on vaccination among its candidates, even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mulls the idea of mandating inoculation for the federal public service and federally regulated workplaces.

Story continues below advertisement

“The health and safety of Canadians is always our top priority, and adherence to all COVID-19 public health guidance is taken extremely seriously by the Liberal Party and our candidates,” Braeden Caley said in an email.

“Whenever the next election arrives, all aspects of our campaign will strictly adhere to public health guidance in every part of Canada — including our staff, candidates, and everyone who is involved in the campaign’s operations or travel. As we have throughout the pandemic, our team is consulting experts and continuing to review all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone we work and engage with.”

Caley added the party’s president, national campaign director and regional leads have also been “leading regular conversations with candidates and their teams on COVID-19 protocols and virtual organizing tools, and those discussions will continue in the weeks and months ahead.”

He did not respond to a followup request for clearer answers.

Last week, Trudeau said he had asked the country’s top bureaucrat to look into mandating COVID-19 vaccination for workers in the public service and federally regulated industries, in an effort to boost vaccination rates across Canada.

Federally regulated workplaces include banks, airlines, Crown corporations, broadcasters and telecommunications companies. They employ roughly one million Canadians across the country. Approximately 300,000 Canadians also work for the federal public service.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau’s comments came as the country faces the start of a fourth wave driven by the Delta variant, which now makes up the majority of reported cases. He himself is fully inoculated with Moderna and AstraZeneca’s vaccines.

1:52 Tam says ‘every option is being examined’ after Trudeau’s office looking into mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers Tam says ‘every option is being examined’ after Trudeau’s office looking into mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers

Trudeau’s main rival, Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole, is also fully vaccinated. But the party won’t say if it either requires or is tracking uptake of the shots among its candidates.

“Vaccines are a safe and effective tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 and that’s why Conservatives have been fighting hard to ensure Canadians have access to vaccines,” said party spokesperson Cory Hann.

“While we respect Canadians’ right to keep their personal health information private, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole publicly announced that he received his vaccine in April, and has encouraged Canadians, as well as candidates, to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The party will follow all public health measures, and expects candidates to do the same in their respective jurisdictions.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 O’Toole, Singh comment on possibility of upcoming federal election O’Toole, Singh comment on possibility of upcoming federal election

In contrast, NDP spokesperson George Soule told Global News 100 per cent of its MPs are fully vaccinated.

“We are asking candidates about their vaccination status and asking that they be fully vaccinated before they start campaigning,” Soule said. “Folks should be masked up and vaccinated before going door knocking or to events in the community.”

The Bloc Québécois also said all of its nominated candidates to date are fully inoculated, spokesperson Julien Coulombe-Bonnafous wrote in French.

The Green Party of Canada isn’t requiring candidates to disclose details of their vaccination status, said party spokesperson Rosie Emery.

“We strongly urge them to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before they begin campaigning to safeguard the health of themselves, their campaign teams and members of their communities,” Emery said.

Story continues below advertisement

As election rumours continue, Canada’s chief public health officer said last week that she’s confident people will be able to cast ballots safely despite a fourth wave.

Dr. Theresa Tam said safety protocols can be put in place to minimize the risk of voting in person, as has been done in recent provincial elections. She added that Canada’s vaccination rate, which now sits at 82 per cent partially vaccinated and 70 per cent fully vaccinated, offers added protection.

Canada‘s chief electoral officer has also said Elections Canada has a plan to ensure an election can be conducted safely and produce trustworthy results.

Stephane Perrault told The Canadian Press recently that he expects as many as five million mail-in ballots, should an election happen, and that the final outcome might not be known for a few days.

“As much as we like early results, I think Canadians expect that we do it right,” Perrault said.

–With files from The Canadian Press