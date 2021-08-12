Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 taken to hospital after weapons complaint in Mill Woods

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 12, 2021 5:01 pm
Two people were taken to hospital after shots were fired in Mill Woods Thursday. View image in full screen
Two people were taken to hospital after shots were fired in Mill Woods Thursday. Global News

Editor’s note: This story originally stated shots were fired in Mill Woods. The information from police is that they responded to a weapons complaint. The story has been updated and 630 CHED regrets the error.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a weapons complaint in Mill Woods Thursday morning, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Police received multiple calls and responded to the area of 45 Street and 33 A Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Suspicious death closes area near Commonwealth Stadium Thursday morning

One woman — approximately 28 years old, according to police — and a man in his early 30s have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured man and another man in his 30s have been put in police custody and charges are pending.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: No suspects after gunshot victim arrives at Edmonton gas station: police

Police said the three are known to each other and there is no threat to the public.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagMill Woods tagMill Woods shooting tagmill woods police tagEdmonton police Mill Woods tagEdmonton police shooting Mill Woods tagPolice in Mill Woods tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers