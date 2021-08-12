2 taken to hospital after weapons complaint in Mill Woods

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: This story originally stated shots were fired in Mill Woods. The information from police is that they responded to a weapons complaint. The story has been updated and 630 CHED regrets the error.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a weapons complaint in Mill Woods Thursday morning, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Police received multiple calls and responded to the area of 45 Street and 33 A Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.

One woman — approximately 28 years old, according to police — and a man in his early 30s have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured man and another man in his 30s have been put in police custody and charges are pending.

Police said the three are known to each other and there is no threat to the public.