No suspects after gunshot victim arrives at Edmonton gas station: police

Someone showed up at an Edmonton gas station with a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon, prompting a large police presence in the area of 119 Avenue and St. Albert Trail.

Police said officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area at about 3:50 p.m. They did not say how old the victim was but noted he was a male.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

As police investigated, they shut down traffic in the area. At one point, officers contained a residence near the gas station where the victim showed up. Police said they believe the home was connected to the incident. Three people from the home were taken into custody but were later released.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police said while their investigation is ongoing, all roads have since been reopened.

