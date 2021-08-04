Edmonton police close Whyte Avenue for investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service has closed a section of Whyte Avenue in both directions between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard while police investigate an “incident” in the area.

Police said in a Wednesday morning news release that the stretch of Whyte Avenue that’s closed won’t be accessible to vehicle traffic or pedestrians.

Whyte Avenue (82 Avenue) between Calgary Trail & Gateway Blvd is currently closed in both directions to vehicle & pedestrian traffic while police investigate an incident in the area. Citizens are asked to avoid the area & please seek alternate routes. #yeg #yegtraffic — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) August 4, 2021

Police say people should avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.

View image in full screen Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. Dave Carels / Global News

No further details about the investigation were given.

A large police presence can be seen in the area and police tape is cordoning off the road.

View image in full screen Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. Dave Carels / Global News

More to come…

