Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police close Whyte Avenue for investigation

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 8:24 am
Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. View image in full screen
Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. Dave Carels / Global News

The Edmonton Police Service has closed a section of Whyte Avenue in both directions between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard while police investigate an “incident” in the area.

Police said in a Wednesday morning news release that the stretch of Whyte Avenue that’s closed won’t be accessible to vehicle traffic or pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say people should avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.

Trending Stories
Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. View image in full screen
Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. Dave Carels / Global News

No further details about the investigation were given.

A large police presence can be seen in the area and police tape is cordoning off the road.

Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. View image in full screen
Edmonton police closed a section of Whyte Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for an investigation. Dave Carels / Global News

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagWhyte Avenue tagCalgary Trail tagGateway Boulevard tagEdmonton police investigation tagEdmonton police service investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers