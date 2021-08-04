Edmonton police close Whyte Avenue for investigation

The Edmonton Police Service has closed a section of Whyte Avenue in both directions between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard while police investigate an “incident” in the area.
Police said in a Wednesday morning news release that the stretch of Whyte Avenue that’s closed won’t be accessible to vehicle traffic or pedestrians.
Police say people should avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice.
No further details about the investigation were given.
A large police presence can be seen in the area and police tape is cordoning off the road.
More to come…
