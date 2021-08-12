Suspicious death closes area near Commonwealth Stadium Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police blocked off an area near Commonwealth Stadium Thursday morning as detectives investigated a suspicious death.

Police issued a news release saying the area around 92 Street and Stadium Road was blocked off.

Police provided few details at first, saying only the investigation was in relation to a suspicious death and homicide detectives had been called to the scene.

Police tape was seen around the parking lot near Clarke Stadium where a sedan was parked.

Police didn’t say how long the area could be closed or how long it would be before further information could be released.