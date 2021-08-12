Menu

Crime

Suspicious death closes area near Commonwealth Stadium Thursday morning

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 12, 2021 1:26 pm
Commonwealth stadium police investigation View image in full screen
Edmonton police closed an area around Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday as detectives investigated a suspicious death. Global News

Edmonton police blocked off an area near Commonwealth Stadium Thursday morning as detectives investigated a suspicious death.

Police issued a news release saying the area around 92 Street and Stadium Road was blocked off.

Read more: Woman dead in downtown Edmonton; police investigating

Police provided few details at first, saying only the investigation was in relation to a suspicious death and homicide detectives had been called to the scene.

Police tape was seen around the parking lot near Clarke Stadium where a sedan was parked.

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 21-year-old man

Police didn’t say how long the area could be closed or how long it would be before further information could be released.

