Suspicious death closes area near Commonwealth Stadium Thursday morning

Edmonton police blocked off an area near Commonwealth Stadium Thursday morning as detectives investigated a suspicious death.
Police issued a news release saying the area around 92 Street and Stadium Road was blocked off.
Police provided few details at first, saying only the investigation was in relation to a suspicious death and homicide detectives had been called to the scene.
Police tape was seen around the parking lot near Clarke Stadium where a sedan was parked.
Police didn’t say how long the area could be closed or how long it would be before further information could be released.
