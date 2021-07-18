Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dead in downtown Edmonton; police investigating as “suspicious”

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 1:26 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News

The death of a 46-year-old woman in downtown Edmonton is being treated as “suspicious,” according to Edmonton Police.

Officers responded to an assist EMS call at a multi-unit residence in the area of 104 street and 106 avenue around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Read more: Pedestrian dead following downtown Edmonton car crash

The woman was found dead on scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

A man at the scene is in police custody, police said late Sunday morning.

The homicide section is now investigating.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagEdmonton death tagEdmonton downtown tagHomicide Section tagDowntown Death tagyeg death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers