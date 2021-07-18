Woman dead in downtown Edmonton; police investigating as “suspicious”

The death of a 46-year-old woman in downtown Edmonton is being treated as “suspicious,” according to Edmonton Police.
Officers responded to an assist EMS call at a multi-unit residence in the area of 104 street and 106 avenue around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning.
The woman was found dead on scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
A man at the scene is in police custody, police said late Sunday morning.
The homicide section is now investigating.
