Pedestrian dead following downtown Edmonton car crash

A 25-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in central Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., a white Subaru Impreza was heading northbound on 109 Street when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing from the west to the east side of 109 Street near 101 avenue, according to Edmonton Police.

The man was reportedly not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian died in hospital from his injuries. The 23-year-old male driver of the Subaru did not report any injuries.

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.