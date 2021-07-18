Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dead following downtown Edmonton car crash

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 12:25 pm
A shot of the crash scene on Sunday, July 18. View image in full screen
A shot of the crash scene on Sunday, July 18. Leslie Knight/Global News

A 25-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in central Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., a white Subaru Impreza was heading northbound on 109 Street when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing from the west to the east side of 109 Street near 101 avenue, according to Edmonton Police.

Read more: Edmonton police search for possible witness of fatal north end collision

The man was reportedly not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian died in hospital from his injuries. The 23-year-old male driver of the Subaru did not report any injuries.

Read more: Mom violently attacked while picking kids up from daycare in central Edmonton: police

Story continues below advertisement

EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.

