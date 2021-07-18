Pedestrian dead following downtown Edmonton car crash

A 25-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in central Edmonton early Sunday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., a white Subaru Impreza was heading northbound on 109 Street when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing from the west to the east side of 109 Street near 101 avenue, according to Edmonton Police.
The man was reportedly not in a marked crosswalk, police said.
The pedestrian died in hospital from his injuries. The 23-year-old male driver of the Subaru did not report any injuries.
EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.
