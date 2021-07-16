Menu

Canada

Community mourns loss of Springbank teens as RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash

By Radana Williams & Jill Croteau Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 8:45 pm
Mourners grieve at a roadside memorial where two Sprinbank teens were killed in a single-vehicle crash July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Mourners grieve at a roadside memorial where two Sprinbank teens were killed in a single-vehicle crash July 15, 2021. Global News

A roadside memorial continued to grow Friday just west of Calgary for two teens who lost their lives in a crash early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Range Road 32 between Township Road 251A and Township Road 250 at around 12:30 a.m.

The area is located just east of the Springbank Airport, north of Highway 1.

16-year-old Daniela Nicoletti was one of two teens killed in a single vehicle crash near Springbank July 15, 2021.
16-year-old Daniela Nicoletti was one of two teens killed in a single vehicle crash near Springbank July 15, 2021. Credit: McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes

Daniela Nicoletti, 16, and a friend were killed.

Daniela’s older sister, 17-year-old Giulia, survived and is in critical condition. Another teen girl remains in a coma.

All of them attended Springbank Community high school. Staff at the school opened the doors Friday to give teachers and students a place to grieve and talk.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash but say it could be at least a month before they know exactly what happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'Crash west of Calgary kills two teens, injures two others' Crash west of Calgary kills two teens, injures two others
Crash west of Calgary kills two teens, injures two others
