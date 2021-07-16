Edmonton police officer charged with perjury

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with perjury after allegedly providing false testimony during his criminal trial in January.

According to a Friday news release, Const. Lauren Skibinsky was facing three charges, including forgery, related to altered traffic tickets. The incident allegedly happened in May 2017.

He was found not guilty during the trial, but an internal investigation by the professional standards branch discovered the officer allegedly provided untruthful testimony.

On June 18, the EPS referred the case to the Alberta Prosecution Service, which recommended Skibinsky be charged with perjury on July 6.

Skibinsky has 18 years of service with the EPS and was placed in a non-frontline position at the beginning of the initial investigation, police said. Since then, he has been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of the new charges.

The professional standards branch first received a complaint about Skibinsky on Oct. 24, 2017.

The complainant accused the officer of alerting traffic tickets after they had already been issued to citizens. The court date had been altered on the tickets after they had already been submitted to the courthouse for processing, police said.