Edmonton police search for possible witness of fatal north end collision

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police want to speak to the driver of a black Sedan that was driving nearby when a woman was killed in a north end collision in early June.

At around 10 p.m. on June 2, a 27-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle as she was walking on a sidewalk in the area of 142 Street and 153 Avenue.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by car on sidewalk in northwest Edmonton

Police said it was reported to officers a Subaru WRX travelling north on 142 Street lost control and veered off the road, hitting the woman.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the Subaru was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said charges are still pending against the driver as investigators wait for the toxicology results.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Drivers were asked to avoid the area of 142 Street and 153 Avenue on Wednesday evening as police investigated the fatal collision. Global News

Investigators are searching for the driver of the black Sedan and any other witnesses that were in the area at the time of the fatal collision. Police also believe some witnesses may have dashcam images of the Sedan.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in north Edmonton

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.