Pedestrian dead after northwest Edmonton collision

A pedestrian is dead after a northwest Edmonton collision on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Edmonton Police Service, officers were called to the area of 129 Avenue and 126 Street in the Calder neighbourhood at about 1 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian who had died.

Edmonton police investigate a collision in the area of 126 Street and 129 Avenue on May 21, 2021. Global News

Police weren’t initially able to release the age of the victim or what may have caused the collision, but in an update just before 3 p.m., they said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was talking with police.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area while officers from the EPS Major Collisions Unit investigate the crash.

Police didn’t say how long the closure may be in effect.