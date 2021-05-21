Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dead after northwest Edmonton collision

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 21, 2021 5:18 pm
Edmonton police investigate a collision in the area of 126 Street and 129 Avenue on May 21, 2021.
Edmonton police investigate a collision in the area of 126 Street and 129 Avenue on May 21, 2021. Global News

A pedestrian is dead after a northwest Edmonton collision on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Edmonton Police Service, officers were called to the area of 129 Avenue and 126 Street in the Calder neighbourhood at about 1 p.m.

Read more: Police seek witnesses, dashcam video of south Edmonton collision

Once officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian who had died.

Edmonton police investigate a collision in the area of 126 Street and 129 Avenue on May 21, 2021.
Edmonton police investigate a collision in the area of 126 Street and 129 Avenue on May 21, 2021. Global News

Police weren’t initially able to release the age of the victim or what may have caused the collision, but in an update just before 3 p.m., they said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and was talking with police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged after Edmonton police officer injured during traffic stop

Police asked drivers to avoid the area while officers from the EPS Major Collisions Unit investigate the crash.

Police didn’t say how long the closure may be in effect.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagTraffic tagEdmonton Traffic tagpedestrian killed tagEdmonton collision tagEdmonton fatal collision tagCalder tag126 Street collision tag129 Avenue collision tagCalder collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers