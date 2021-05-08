Police seek witnesses, dashcam video of south Edmonton collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking information about a collision in south Edmonton Friday afternoon that sent two people to hospital.

At around 4 p.m., police were called to the area of 91 Street and Whitemud Drive.

Police said a 2010 Ford Fusion was making a left-hand turn from 91 Street onto the Whitemud westbound onramp from the first of two turning lanes when it was T-boned by a 2018 Range Rover. Police said the Range Rover was heading south on 91 Street in the second of the two turning lanes.

Police said the Fusion was pushed toward the traffic light post at the southwest corner of the intersection. The car collided with the concrete curb, flipped and ended up on its roof, police said in a news release Saturday.

The 49-year-old man driving the Ford Fusion was treated on scene and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 53-year-old woman driving the Range Rover was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to have caused the collision, police said.

However, the Edmonton Police Service’s major collision investigations section said early investigations suggest that one of the drivers may have failed to stop at a red light.

The collision took place during the afternoon rush, so police believe several people likely witnessed the incident. Officers are asking anyone who saw the collision, or may have dashcam footage of it, to contact police at 780-423-4567.