Man charged after Edmonton police officer injured during traffic stop

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 5:05 pm
A major collision involving a police officer shut down a section of Whitemud Drive near 91 Street in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 5, 2021. View image in full screen
A major collision involving a police officer shut down a section of Whitemud Drive near 91 Street in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 5, 2021. Dean Twardzik, Global News

A 55-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with a collision that injured an Edmonton police officer in early April.

On Monday, April 5, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle along Whitemud Drive near 91 Street. The Edmonton Police Service said the officer was walking in front of his EPS vehicle when a cube van collided with his parked police cruiser, “catapulting it forward and into the member.”

Read more: Edmonton police officer hit while conducting traffic stop on Whitemud Drive

The EPS officer was treated on scene then taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the cube van remained at the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, the EPS said 55-year-old Mehtab Gill has since been charged with failing to maintain equipment and careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act. He is also charged under the Use of Highway and Rules of the Road Regulation with failing to obey a peace officer.

The EPS said the officer continues to recover from his injuries.

