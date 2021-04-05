Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Collision involving Edmonton police member shuts down Whitemud Drive near 91 Street

By Karen Bartko Global News
Click to play video: 'Collision involving Edmonton police member shuts down part of Whitemud Drive' Collision involving Edmonton police member shuts down part of Whitemud Drive
A major collision involving Edmonton police shut down a section of Whitemud Drive in southeast part of the city on Monday.

A collision involving an Edmonton Police Service member shut down a section of Whitemud Drive on Monday.

The crash happened just before noon near the 91 Street overpass in south Edmonton. Visible damage was seen on a white cube van, Ford SUV and red car at the scene.

The Whitemud westbound was closed completely, Edmonton police said, with drivers being diverted off at 75 Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists were asked to avoid the Whitemud on the southside in order to keep officers in the area safe, as they investigated the crash involving one of its members.

Trending Stories

The major collision investigation unit was on scene.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services believes one patient was transported to hospital.

A major collision involving a police officer shut down a section of Whitemud Drive near 91 Street in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 5, 2021. View image in full screen
A major collision involving a police officer shut down a section of Whitemud Drive near 91 Street in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 5, 2021. Dean Twardzik, Global News

A large emergency response was visible at the scene, including police, EMS and firefighters.

— More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeCollisionEPSEdmonton roadsSerious collisionSerious CrashEdmonton collisionWhitemud DriveWhitemud Drive collision

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers