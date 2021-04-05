Collision involving Edmonton police member shuts down Whitemud Drive near 91 Street

Send this page to someone via email

A collision involving an Edmonton Police Service member shut down a section of Whitemud Drive on Monday.

The crash happened just before noon near the 91 Street overpass in south Edmonton. Visible damage was seen on a white cube van, Ford SUV and red car at the scene.

The Whitemud westbound was closed completely, Edmonton police said, with drivers being diverted off at 75 Street.

Details are thin but EPS is investigating a vehicle crash involving one of its members. Drivers are being diverted off the whitemud and on to the 91st exit map. @GlobalEdmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/YTozgMT4ok — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) April 5, 2021

Motorists were asked to avoid the Whitemud on the southside in order to keep officers in the area safe, as they investigated the crash involving one of its members.

The major collision investigation unit was on scene.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services believes one patient was transported to hospital.

View image in full screen A major collision involving a police officer shut down a section of Whitemud Drive near 91 Street in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 5, 2021. Dean Twardzik, Global News

A large emergency response was visible at the scene, including police, EMS and firefighters.

