Traffic

Woman dead after being struck by car on sidewalk in northwest Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 7:39 am
A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle that veered onto the sidewalk in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, June 2, 2021.
A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle that veered onto the sidewalk in northeast Edmonton on Thursday, June 2, 2021. Global News

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk in northwest Edmonton on Wednesday evening.

The Edmonton Police Service said it happened at around 10:05 p.m., at 142 Street just north of 153 Avenue.

Officers said a Subaru WRX that had been travelling north on 142 Street lost control and veered onto the east sidewalk where it struck the woman.

The woman, whose age has not been released, died at the scene, according to police.

The 31-year-old man who was driving the Subaru was transported to hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Charges, including impaired driving, are pending against the driver.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating and looking to speak to witnesses.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of 142 Street and 153 Avenue on Wednesday evening as police investigated the fatal collision.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area of 142 Street and 153 Avenue on Wednesday evening as police investigated the fatal collision. Global News

Anyone with information should contact police at 780-423-4567 or by dialing #377 from a mobile phone.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Safe Mobility Strategy update says crashes down, speeding up this year' Edmonton Safe Mobility Strategy update says crashes down, speeding up this year
Edmonton Safe Mobility Strategy update says crashes down, speeding up this year – Nov 26, 2020
