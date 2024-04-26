Menu

Traffic

3-month-old baby uninjured after mother pushing stroller struck by vehicle: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 26, 2024 11:25 am
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Only minor injuries were reported after a woman was struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woolwich Street and London Road East around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators with Guelph police say the woman was crossing the road with the stroller when she was hit by a turning vehicle.

They say a three-month-old baby inside the stroller was not injured.

An 83-year-old woman from Guelph was charged with failing to yield to pedestrians.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

