3-month-old baby uninjured after mother pushing stroller struck by vehicle: Guelph police

Only minor injuries were reported after a woman was struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woolwich Street and London Road East around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators with Guelph police say the woman was crossing the road with the stroller when she was hit by a turning vehicle.

They say a three-month-old baby inside the stroller was not injured.

An 83-year-old woman from Guelph was charged with failing to yield to pedestrians.